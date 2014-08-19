Fighting halts efforts to recover Ukraine refugee convoy bodies-Kiev

KIEV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Operations to recover more bodies from a refugee convoy in eastern Ukraine that was hit by shelling on Monday have been suspended because of renewed fighting, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Yesterday evening we managed to find 15 bodies. Work (to recover more) has now been suspended because military activity has begun again in the area,” the spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, told a news briefing. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)