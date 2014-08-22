FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia complies with international law in convoy operation-diplomat
August 22, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Russia complies with international law in convoy operation-diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Moscow is not in breach of international law over its humanitarian convoy to Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said on Friday.

“We are acting in full accordance with international humanitarian law norms,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement. “We cannot accept and will not accept the disastrous situation in which people living in the south-east of Ukraine have found themselves.”

Ukraine said on Friday the entry of Russian aid trucks onto its territory was a “flagrant violation” of international law and it appealed to the international community to condemn Russia’s actions as illegal and aggressive. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)

