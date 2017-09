MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday suggestions it could use a humanitarian aid convoy to Ukraine as a cover for invasion were absurd.

The Foreign Ministry criticised Australia for voicing such fears. “They continue to voice the absurd claim that the humanitarian convoy to help the civilian population of southeast Ukraine could be used as a pretext for Russian ‘military intervention’,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Andrew Roche)