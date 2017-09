MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - All 227 vehicles that entered Ukraine as part of a Russian aid convoy have now returned to Russian soil, security watchdog the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Saturday.

The Vienna-based OSCE said in a statement the vehicles were counted back in to Russia from Ukraine by its observer mission deployed at a border crossing. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)