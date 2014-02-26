FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine to seek international help to trace Yanukovich accounts, assets
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine to seek international help to trace Yanukovich accounts, assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine will urgently contact international organisations with an official request to help trace bank accounts and assets controlled by ousted President Yanukovich and his allies, the acting prosecutor general said on Wednesday.

Accusing Yanukovich and his aides of stealing “not millions but billions” of dollars, Oleh Makhnytsky told Reuters in an interview that all major commercial deals concluded during his time in power would be reviewed.

“We will check everything: all the schemes of the ex-regime ... We are doing these checks because all the activity of the former regime was built on total corruption,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.