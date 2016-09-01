FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ukraine successfully relaunches new online income register - official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

Ukraine successfully relaunches new online income register - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine has successfully relaunched a new online income declaration system, a spokesman for the state anti-graft agency said on Thursday - a key condition for the disbursement of a long-delayed tranche of International Monetary Fund loans.

The system, which is meant to increase transparency by making the revenue and property holdings of state officials open to public scrutiny, was meant to go online earlier this month, but anti-corruption watchdogs said it lacked the security paperwork to operate effectively.

"The system has been working since midnight. There have been no malfunctions so far," a spokeswoman for the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) said.

Transparency International Ukraine and other watchdogs, which criticised the system when it was first launched on Aug. 15, have yet to comment on the effectiveness of the relaunched programme. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.