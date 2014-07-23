FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch Safety Board takes charge of MH17 crash investigation
July 23, 2014

Dutch Safety Board takes charge of MH17 crash investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 23 (Reuters) - The Dutch Safety Board said on Wednesday it had taken charge of an international investigation into the crash last week in Ukraine of a Malaysian airliner in which 298 people died, the majority from the Netherlands.

In a statement, the authority said it would coordinate a team of 24 investigators from Ukraine, Malaysia, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. It said four Dutch investigators were operating in Ukraine.

The authority said it would look at whether the Boeing 777’s black box flight data recorders had been tampered with. It said it would also conduct separate investigations into the decision-making processes behind flight routes and the availability of passenger lists.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by John Stonestreet

