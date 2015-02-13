Ukraine says expects up to $15 billion from debt talks with creditors

KIEV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive up to $15 billion from debt talks with private sector creditors, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday, after the International Monetary Fund announced a bigger, longer-term bailout plan.

“Debt negotiations should lead to up to $15 billion,” the spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

The IMF said on Wednesday Kiev would receive about $40 billion in funding over the next four years. Of that sum, the IMF has pledged $17.5 billion, but even with other pledges from international donors it had not been clear how the full $40 billion would be covered. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones)