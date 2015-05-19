FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine parliament asked to allow ban on foreign debt payments "if necessary"
May 19, 2015

Ukraine parliament asked to allow ban on foreign debt payments "if necessary"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government said on Tuesday it had asked parliament to back a law that would allow the cabinet to impose a moratorium on foreign debt payments to defend against “unscrupulous” creditors if necessary.

“In case of attacks on Ukraine by unscrupulous creditors, this moratorium will protect state assets and the state sector,” it said in a statement.

Ukraine is holding talks to restructure sovereign and state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap. The debt of state-owned Ukreximbank, Oschadbank and Ukraine railways, which is also being restructured, would not be subject to the moratorium, the statement said.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
