Ukraine parliament asked to allow ban on foreign debt payments "if necessary"

KIEV, May 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government said on Tuesday it had asked parliament to back a law that would allow the cabinet to impose a moratorium on foreign debt payments to defend against “unscrupulous” creditors if necessary.

“In case of attacks on Ukraine by unscrupulous creditors, this moratorium will protect state assets and the state sector,” it said in a statement.

Ukraine is holding talks to restructure sovereign and state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap. The debt of state-owned Ukreximbank, Oschadbank and Ukraine railways, which is also being restructured, would not be subject to the moratorium, the statement said.