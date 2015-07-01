FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual fund arm CEO says "pretty confident" of Ukraine debt deal without haircut
July 1, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual fund arm CEO says "pretty confident" of Ukraine debt deal without haircut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MONACO, July 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of one of Ukraine’s major creditors said on Wednesday he was “pretty confident” Ukraine would reach a deal that did not involve writing down principal for bondholders.

Ukraine is in talks with a creditor group led by Franklin Templeton to plug a $15.3 billion funding gap, but negotiations had appeared deadlocked over Kiev’s insistence on a writedown.

Steve Jacobs, chief executive of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management, said a proposal involving changes to the coupons and maturity dates of Ukrainian debt was “workable for the creditors and I think is workable for the country, so actually I am pretty confident that something can happen there.”

Ukraine is being advised by Lazard, the creditor group by Blackstone.

“Some of the suggestions coming from the country side and the Lazard side are highly constructive  let’s see what happens, we are quietly confident,” Jacobs told Reuters on the sidelines of a funds conference. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn,; Writing by Carolyn Cohn and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
