Russia says will take Kiev to court if it defaults on debt

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday Russia would seek redress in the international courts if Ukraine does not respect the terms of its foreign debt repayments.

Asked about the prospect of Ukraine halting repayments to international creditors, Siluanov told reporters: “In effect, that is a default by Ukraine.”

But he added: “For the time being we don’t have any grounds (to say that.) If a payment is missed, we will exercise our right to go to court.”

He said Ukraine was due to make a $75 million Eurobond repayment to Russia in June this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones)