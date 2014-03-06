Crimean authorities work under barrel of a gun - Ukraine leader

KIEV, March 6 (Reuters) - The pro-Russian authorities in Ukraine’s Crimea region are illegitimate and working under the barrel of a gun, Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said on Thursday.

“The authorities in Crimea are totally illegitimate, both the parliament and the government. They are forced to work under the barrel of a gun and all their decisions are dictated by fear and are illegal,” his spokeswoman quoted him as saying.

She said Turchinov would issue a statement later on thursday on Crimea, whose parliament voted on Thursday to join the Russian Federation.