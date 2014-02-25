Rpt-Ukraine's acting president worried by "separatism" in Crimea

(Repeats with no changes)

KIEV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting president discussed the situation in the mainly Russian-speaking Crimea on Tuesday and expressed concern about “signs of separatism” and threats to the country’s territorial integrity.

Protesters on the southern peninsula have staged rallies against Ukraine’s new leaders since President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted and a Russian-speaking mayor has been appointed in Sevastopol, where Russia’s Black Sea fleet is based.

Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said anyone who is held responsible for separatist moves should be punished, his press service said in a written statement.