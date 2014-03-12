FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crimea says to take ownership of Ukrainian state companies on its territory
March 12, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Crimea says to take ownership of Ukrainian state companies on its territory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Crimea will soon take ownership of Ukrainian state companies on its territory, the first deputy prime minister of the southern Ukrainian region said on Wednesday.

At a news conference broadcast on Russian television, Rustam Temirgaliev said: “In the coming days the transfer is being prepared ... for a series of assets, belonging to the Ukrainian state which are located on the territory of Crimea.”

He named energy company Chornomornaftohaz and the state railway company.

