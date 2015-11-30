FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says can restore some power to Crimea when activists ready
November 30, 2015 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine says can restore some power to Crimea when activists ready

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only start resuming power supplies to the peninsula at a time agreed with the activists, the energy minister said on Monday.

Volodymyr Demchyshyn told reporters Ukraine was ready to meet about 20 percent of Crimea’s power supplies once the line was repaired.

Crimea, annexed by Russia last year, is suffering a blackout after four pylons that supplied the peninsula were blown up, worsening diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Russia has suspended coal exports to Ukraine in retaliation.

“As soon as we resume power supplies via the Kakhovka-Titan line, supplies of coal will be also resumed,” Demchyshyn said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams

