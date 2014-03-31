FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian prime minister Medvedev visits Crimea
March 31, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Russian prime minister Medvedev visits Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIMFEROPOL, Crimea, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived in Crimea on Monday with several members of his government on the highest level visit to the Black Sea peninsula since its annexation by Moscow earlier this month.

“(I‘m) in Simferopol,” Medvedev said on Twitter after his plane landed in the main city in the region, which Western governments say Russia has illegally seized from Ukraine. “Today the government will discuss the development of Crimea here.” (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

