BERLIN, July 10 Germany said on Monday it is up
to Siemens to ensure it respects EU sanctions
covering Crimea, after the industrial group said it was
investigating reports its turbines had been delivered there for
use in Russian-built power plants.
"It is the company's responsibility" to respect export laws
and sanctions, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said.
EU sanctions bar European individuals and companies from
providing energy technology to Crimea or from taking any actions
designed to circumvent those rules due to the bloc's view that
the peninsula was illegally stolen from Ukraine.
A report by Reuters published on July 5 cited three sources
with knowledge of the delivery as saying Russia had delivered
electricity turbines made by Siemens to Crimea.
