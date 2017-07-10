(Fixes spelling of Vladimir in paragraph 2)
FRANKFURT, July 10 Siemens said at
least two of four gas-turbine sets it delivered for a project in
Russia had been moved to Crimea against its will, and it would
take criminal action against responsible individuals at its
customer, Technopromexport.
Supplying energy technology to Crimea flouts sanctions
imposed by the European Union following Russia's 2014 annexation
of the region. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has
vowed to ensure stable energy supply for the peninsula.
"Over the last few months, our customer has confirmed to us
numerous times in writing that a delivery to Crimea would not
occur. As a consequence, Siemens will initiate criminal charges
against the responsible individuals," it said on Monday.
