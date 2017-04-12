MOSCOW Russia is struggling to source gas turbines for two new power plants it is building in Crimea, Russian Energy Ministry Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

European Union sanctions bar European individuals and companies from providing energy technology to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The Black Sea peninsula has suffered electricity shortages since then.

Three sources told Reuters last year that turbines for the Crimean plants would be made by Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC, a joint venture in which Siemens has a 65 percent share. The German company categorically denied it intended to send turbines to Crimea.

The joint venture's factory is the only one in Russia capable of making turbines which will be compatible with the Crimean power plants.

"Work is continuing despite problems related to the delivery of equipment from a Western company. We are working on buying other equipment," Novak told the upper house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday. He did not name the Western company.

Novak later told reporters Russia was considering various options, including sourcing equipment from other countries, using Russian machinery, or using foreign equipment on Russian territory that was imported before sanctions were introduced.

The two new power plants were due to be commissioned at the end of 2017, but Novak said last month their launch had been delayed by a few months.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)