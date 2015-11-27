Crimea starts receiving electricity from Russia - RIA

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Crimea has started to receive electricity supply from the southern Russian Krasnodar region, RIA news agency quoted Crimean First Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Sheremet as saying on Friday.

Sheremet said the first 22 megawatts had been transmitted through the energy bridge to Crimea which was hit by power blackout after pro-Ukrainian activists blew up the electricity lines in Ukraine which supply the peninsula. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Kiselyova)