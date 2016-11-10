FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's energy firm says Siemens impedes equipment deliveries
November 10, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's energy firm says Siemens impedes equipment deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia's power-plant builder Technopromexport said on Thursday that Russia's unit of Siemens, Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC, was "impeding" shipping of some of gas turbine equipment for a power plant in Southern Russia.

Siemens, which opened a factory in Russia's St. Petersburg in 2015, told Reuters earlier this year its joint venture was making turbines for a plant on Russia's Taman peninsula, which is separated from Crimea by a strait.

But people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Russia was considering using Siemens turbines at power plants that Russia builds in Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Siemens was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldtkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
