Russia unveils plan to build another power station in Crimea - TASS
July 24, 2017 / 9:57 AM / in an hour

Russia unveils plan to build another power station in Crimea - TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia will announce a tender to build a new power station in sanctioned Crimea, Vyacheslav Kravchenko, Russia's deputy energy minister, was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency on Monday.

Construction of two new power stations on the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, is already underway as the Kremlin scrambles to fulfil a promise to deliver a stable power supply.

That process has been problematic. Germany's Siemens said last week it had credible evidence that four gas turbines it had delivered a year ago for a project in southern Russia had been illegally moved to Crimea, confirming a series of Reuters reports. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

