MOSCOW, July 10 The Kremlin said on Monday that
power turbines being installed in Crimea had been made in Russia
using Russian components.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a Reuters
report that Russia has delivered electricity turbines made by
Siemens to Crimea.
"Russian-produced turbines are indeed being installed in
Crimea, assembled from Russian components," Peskov told
reporters on a conference call.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
EU sanctions bar European individuals and companies from
providing energy technology to Crimea or from taking any actions
designed to circumvent those rules due to the bloc's view that
the peninsula was illegally stolen from Ukraine.
A report by Reuters published on July 5 cited three sources
with knowledge of the delivery as saying that the turbines
Russia had delivered were made by Siemens, which has in turn set
up a task force to look into the matter.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Andrew Osborn;
Editing by Christian Lowe)