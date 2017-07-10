ISTANBUL, July 10 Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said on Monday that construction of two power
plants in Crimea would go ahead.
He was asked for comment about the project after Germany's
Siemens' said in a statement on Monday that at least
two of its gas turbines had been moved "against its will" from
Russia to Crimea - a region subject to sanctions barring EU
firms providing it with energy technology.
Novak did not mention the German company by name but said:
"The project will be implemented in any case."
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Istanbul, he added that the Crimea region needed the power
plants and the first stations could be launched in the first
quarter of 2018.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt;
editing by Susan Fenton)