MOSCOW, July 7 German firm Siemens
said on Friday it had set up a task force to investigate reports
that its turbines had been delivered to Crimea.
"We have no credible evidence about actual deliveries of our
turbines to Crimea. However, we are taking these rumors
seriously and have put in place a task force team to investigate
the matter that is working diligently to clarify the facts,"
Siemens said in a statement.
"If there were any re-routings of recently purchased
turbines to Crimea, it would constitute a clear violation of
contractual agreements. Siemens has repeatedly alerted its
customer that Siemens complies with all export control
restrictions.
"Siemens has taken all possible legal and will take
operational measures to prevent the equipment from being used in
an unlawful way, e.g. it will not provide any deliveries or
services for installation, commissioning support or warranty. We
will continue to fully cooperate with all stakeholders."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Christian Lowe)