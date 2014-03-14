Crimea eyes energy firm privatisation, possible sale to Russia - report

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Crimea may sell Ukrainian energy firm Chornomornaftohaz to a Russian company “like Gazprom” once the regional authorities take control of it, Interfax news agency quoted a Crimean official as saying on Friday.

“After nationalisation of the company we would openly take a decision - if a large investor, like Gazprom or others emerges - to carry out (privatisation),” Rustam Temirgaliev, Crimea’s first deputy prime minister, said.

Earlier this week he said Crimea would take ownership of Ukrainian state companies on its territory, including the region’s Black Sea natural gas fields, cementing the region’s independence before a referendum on joining Russia on Sunday.