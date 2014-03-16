Voting starts in Crimea to decide if region leaves Ukraine for Russia

SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) - Voting got underway in Crimea on Sunday as the inhabitants of this Ukrainian region began to cast their ballots in a referendum aimed at deciding whether the peninsula leaves Ukraine and becomes part of Russia.

European leaders and U.S. President Barack Obama have dismissed the vote, which has been organised by Crimea’s pro-Russian authorities at short notice, as illegitimate, saying it would violate Ukraine’s constitution. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mike Collett-White)