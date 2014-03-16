FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Voting starts in Crimea to decide if region leaves Ukraine for Russia
March 16, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Voting starts in Crimea to decide if region leaves Ukraine for Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) - Voting got underway in Crimea on Sunday as the inhabitants of this Ukrainian region began to cast their ballots in a referendum aimed at deciding whether the peninsula leaves Ukraine and becomes part of Russia.

European leaders and U.S. President Barack Obama have dismissed the vote, which has been organised by Crimea’s pro-Russian authorities at short notice, as illegitimate, saying it would violate Ukraine’s constitution. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

