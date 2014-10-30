FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin's spokesman casts doubt on Crimea report, says never heard of source
October 30, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Putin's spokesman casts doubt on Crimea report, says never heard of source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Thursday he had no idea who the Ukrainian diplomat behind a news story that Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had reached an official deal on Crimea was.

“I have no idea who Bogdan Yaremenko is, we have more than 3,000 such diplomats,” Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. Traders said a report by Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency on Crimea that cited Yaremenko was driving a sharp correction in the rouble. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

