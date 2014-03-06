Crimea ready to adopt Russian rouble - regional official

KIEV, March 6 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian region of Crimea could adopt the Russian rouble as its currency and “nationalise” state property as part of plans to join the Russian Federation, a regional official was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Interfax news agency cited Rustam Temurgaliyev, Crimea’s vice premier, as saying: “All Ukrainian state enterprises will be nationalised and become the property of the Crimean autonomy.”

Hoping Moscow would let Crimea become part of Russia, he said: “We are ready to introduce the rouble zone.”