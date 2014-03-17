FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may offer special tax regime for Crimea - Finance Ministry
March 17, 2014

Russia may offer special tax regime for Crimea - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry said on Monday Moscow may offer a special tax regime for Ukraine’s southern Crimea region, which voted overwhelmingly in a referendum on Sunday to join Russia.

“Undoubtedly, the probable accession of Crimea to Russia will have a very serious impact,” Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov told a local business conference.

“I do not rule out a special tax regime (during Crimea’s transition period),” he added, without giving any further details.

