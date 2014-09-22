FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine cbank allows companies to keep 25 pct of foreign currency income
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
September 22, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine cbank allows companies to keep 25 pct of foreign currency income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Monday it would reduce the volume of mandatory sales of foreign currency income on the domestic market for all companies to 75 percent from the present 100 percent level.

In August, the bank ordered companies to sell all of their foreign currency income to offset the pressure of a pro-Russian separatist revolt on the Ukrainian currency.

The bank said in a statement that it had softened its policy because of “positive results of the National Bank of Ukraine’s anti-crisis measures in the sphere of currency regulation”.

The new rules will come in force from Sept. 23.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
