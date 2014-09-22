Ukraine cbank allows companies to keep 25 pct of foreign currency income

KIEV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Monday it would reduce the volume of mandatory sales of foreign currency income on the domestic market for all companies to 75 percent from the present 100 percent level.

In August, the bank ordered companies to sell all of their foreign currency income to offset the pressure of a pro-Russian separatist revolt on the Ukrainian currency.

The bank said in a statement that it had softened its policy because of “positive results of the National Bank of Ukraine’s anti-crisis measures in the sphere of currency regulation”.

The new rules will come in force from Sept. 23.