Czechs call for EU farm ministers to discuss response to Russia sanctions

PRAGUE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will call for a meeting of European Union farm ministers to discuss ways to mitigate the impact of Russian ban on imports of European food products, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday.

“Europe needs to agree on a common course of action,” Sobotka told a news conference. He added funds could possibly be found for compensation to affected producers.

The request goes beyond the EU's plan to hold an emergency meeting of agricultural experts next Thursday.