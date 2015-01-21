FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF to back bigger, longer funding plan for Ukraine-Lagarde
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

IMF to back bigger, longer funding plan for Ukraine-Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will support a bigger, longer-term funding plan for Ukraine than its current programme in return for agreed structural economic and fiscal reforms, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

Speaking after talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who made the request, Lagarde told reporters: “I will submit it to the board which will convene as soon as possible. I will propose to support it.”

She declined to give figures but said the new plan would reflect Ukraine’s commitment to implementing structural reforms.

She met Poroshenko on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is curtailing his stay to rush home to Kiev because of deteriorating violence in the rebel east of the country. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.