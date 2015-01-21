FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia has 9,000 troops on Ukrainian soil, Poroshenko tells Davos forum
January 21, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Russia has 9,000 troops on Ukrainian soil, Poroshenko tells Davos forum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that Russia had 9,000 troops on Ukrainian soil and he called on Moscow to withdraw them.

In a speech to the forum in Davos, Switzerland, he said the Russian troops were backed by a range of heavy weapons including tanks and artillery systems.

“If this is not aggression, what is aggression?” Poroshenko asked. He called on Moscow to comply with a peace plan and cooperate in closing the long joint border with Ukraine and withdrawing Russian forces.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence

