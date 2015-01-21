Russia has 9,000 troops on Ukrainian soil, Poroshenko tells Davos forum

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that Russia had 9,000 troops on Ukrainian soil and he called on Moscow to withdraw them.

In a speech to the forum in Davos, Switzerland, he said the Russian troops were backed by a range of heavy weapons including tanks and artillery systems.

“If this is not aggression, what is aggression?” Poroshenko asked. He called on Moscow to comply with a peace plan and cooperate in closing the long joint border with Ukraine and withdrawing Russian forces.