KIEV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - One person died, probably from a heart attack, as a large crowd of people protested on Wednesday outside the Crimean regional parliament in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported.

The dead person had no signs injury, it said.

A spokesman for Crimean police denied reports that the person had been killed in an explosion in Simferopol, the regional capital. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)