Ukrainian military says rebels are fighting for control of Debaltseve rail station
February 17, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian military says rebels are fighting for control of Debaltseve rail station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday pro-Russian rebels are fighting to seize a strategic rail station in the town of Debaltseve, but Ukrainian troops still control the transport hub.

An unnamed representative of the rebel forces earlier said separatists controlled the station and eastern outskirts of Debaltseve, where separatists have encircled government troops and fighting has continued despite a ceasefire deal.

“The separatists don’t control anything there. They’re trying to take control of the station, but there’s fighting going on. Fighting is going on for the station and for the outskirts of the town,” Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said by phone.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

