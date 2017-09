MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of government troops are surrendering to pro-Russian separatist forces in the east Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, separatist press service DAN cited a pro-Russian rebel official as saying on Wednesday.

“In Debaltseve there is a massive surrender of weapons by (Ukrainian) forces. These people number in the hundreds,” DAN quoted Maksim Leshchenko as saying. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)