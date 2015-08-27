Ukraine's bondholders jump at debt restructuring deal

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s bondholders expressed relief on Thursday after the conflict-hit country offered them more generous terms than expected in their long-running debt restructuring talks.

Though they will take a 20 percent cut to the headline value of their bonds and uncertainty remains around Russia, the pain was offset by a relatively short 4-year extension before Ukraine pays out and high 7.75 percent average coupon payments.

The deal, after more than five months of sometimes bitter negotiations aimed at plugging a $15 billion gap in Ukraine’s finances, sent its bond market soaring.

Its benchmark 2017 and 2022 bonds made their biggest jumps on record.

“In all honesty, I think they will have very, very high participation,” said Marco Ruijer, a fund manager at NN Investment Partner.

“You cannot classify this as anything other than a friendly deal,” he added, confirming NN would sign up. “I was actually a tiny bit overweight so with this move I am very happy.”

The 20 percent cut in the bond’s principal was half of what Ukraine had originally demanded, but roughly what analysts had come to expect over the course of talks with big bondholders led by U.S. fund Franklin Templeton.

The boosters were the short maturity extension and the chunky coupon payments that bondholders will be paid.

There was an added sweetener of extra cash-back from 2021 onwards if Ukraine’s economy recovers to be worth $125.4 billion and is growing at more than 3 percent a year.

“We are quite happy,” said Yerlan Syzdykov, Head of Emerging Markets Debt at another bondholder, Pioneer Investors. “I think the majority of bond holders will accept this.”

A statement from the Franklin Templeton-led creditor committee that agreed the terms with Kiev urged other bond owners to sign up to the deal and stressed that they would remain long-term investors in Ukraine.

That appeared to leave only one potential stumbling block: Russia, which owns a $3 billion Ukrainian Eurobond that matures in December, said it would not sign up.

If Ukraine sticks to its promise not to let Moscow to dodge the cut, it could further aggravate tensions over eastern Ukraine. Kiev and Western governments say there is irrefutable evidence of Russian involvement in conflict there. Moscow denies it is providing fighters or arms.

“The Russians of course are the wrinkle,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of Head of EM Sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management which sold the last of its Ukraine bonds last year.

Pioneer’s Syzdykov took a more pragmatic view. “I don’t think the deal hinges on this,” he said. “Russia has obviously said it will not tolerate any haircut. But we have been here before and we know negotiations will take place.” (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)