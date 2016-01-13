Ukraine to work out debt restructuring with Russia's Sberbank, finance ministry says

KIEV, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian Finance Ministry has agreed with Russia’s Sberbank to work out a restructuring deal for commercial loans guaranteed by the Ukrainian government, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Sberbank and two Ukrainian companies, Ukravtodor and Yuzhnoye State Design Office, “have agreed to work together to achieve a settlement of the transaction as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement.

It did not say how much the loans were for, but in December Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk referred to $507 million of Ukrainian commercial debt held by Russian banks that the government was seeking to restructure.

Most of Ukraine’s external debt has been successfully swapped, apart from a $3 billion Eurobond held entirely by Russia. The Finance Ministry repeated on Wednesday that it was ready to negotiate a restructuring of the Eurobond.

Ukraine declined to repay the debt and its interest at the end of 2015. It says the Eurobond is commercial debt and that it cannot give Russia better terms than it has offered other creditors.

Russia says the bond is country-to-country official debt and should not be included in the restructuring of private debt. It has said it will file a lawsuit against Ukraine in connection with the debt.

The International Monetary Fund has changed its policy to allow it to continue lending to countries in arrears. But to qualify, Ukraine must demonstrate it is open to negotiating in good faith with Russia on a deal.

The two-year Eurobond was taken out by the government of Moscow-backed ex-president Viktor Yanukovich just two months before he fled to Russia in February 2014, after protests brought a pro-European government to power.

On Wednesday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russian would lodge a claim in an English court by the end of January over Ukraine’s failure to repay the bond. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Larry King)