UPDATE 1-Ukraine debt talks continue, dollar bonds rise

(Adds dollar bonds rising, Exotix quote; changes slug to conform with package)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine dollar bonds rose as much as 1.215 cents on Thursday on hopes for progress in talks between the Kiev government and its creditors which were scheduled to continue in San Francisco for a second day.

Talks to agree terms for restructuring $19 billion of Ukrainian debt have been going on for five months, but progress has been slow and exchanges often acrimonious.

A group of Ukraine’s largest creditors and a Kiev government delegation led by Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko met on Wednesday for what Kiev has billed as make-or-break talks.

A source close to the talks said negotiations would resume later on Thursday.

“Maybe it would have been too optimistic to expect they could find an agreement after just one meeting. But in this case no news is good news,” Jakob Christensen, a senior economist at Exotix, said.

“These are difficult decisions, and it is a discussion where the two sides were quite far apart initially. The deadlines are approaching fast and the pressure is building on the two sides to find an agreement now,” he added.

Ukraine’s dollar-denominated 2023 issue gained the most, adding 1.215 cents to trade at 57.215 cents in the dollar. The 2017 bond rose 0.632 cents to 57.132 cents in the dollar.

The bonds have risen since late March but have changed little in August as the differences between the two parties seemed to become more entrenched.

The Ukrainian government, which has just secured a second International Monetary Fund loan tranche of $1.7 billion, has been holding out for a write-down on the face value of its eurobonds and has threatened it will halt debt payments if an agreement is not reached this week.

Crucial debt payment deadlines looming for Ukraine are a $60 million coupon on Aug. 23 and a $500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco and Karin Strohecker in London; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)