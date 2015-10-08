FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine to discuss debt with Russia at IMF meetings -US official
October 8, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine to discuss debt with Russia at IMF meetings -US official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian finance officials are set to open talks with Russian counterparts on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank meetings in Peru and will discuss maturing $3 billion eurobond Russia holds, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told a congressional hearing there had not been formal discussions with Russia on the issue.

“My understanding is that the Ukrainian government is now approaching the Russian government and that conversation may begin in coming days at the Lima ... meeting,” Nuland told lawmakers. She said Ukraine would offer Russia the same terms agreed with private creditors in a recent debt restructuring deal.

She added: “If it doesn’t accept those terms then we’ll have to work with Ukraine on other options.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

