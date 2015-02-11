Ukraine's finance minister hopes talks with creditors will start in March - IFX

KIEV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Wednesday she hoped talks with all holders of Ukrainian sovereign debt would start in early March after a deal is reached with the International Monetary Fund, Interfax news agency quoted her as saying.

“Ukraine will start consultations with all holders of sovereign eurobonds after an agreement is reached with the IMF. These consultations with creditors I hope will start at the beginning of March,” she was quoted as saying.

The Finance Ministry said it had not directly approached Russia to restructure a $3 billion loan that falls due in December. On Tuesday Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Kiev had asked Moscow to restructure its debts.