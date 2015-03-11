FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Finance Minister to hold presentation on debt talks on Friday
March 11, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Finance Minister to hold presentation on debt talks on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Minister will conduct a web presentation for creditors on Friday that will outline plans for negotiations with holders of its sovereign debt, a finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The presentation will take place at 1400 GMT and present “the main features of the IMF extended fund facility ... including the outlines of future consultations with holders of Ukrainian government debt,” it said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans

