Ukraine's debt restructuring to involve maturity extensions, coupon and principal reductions - Finance Minister
March 13, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's debt restructuring to involve maturity extensions, coupon and principal reductions - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s external debt restructuring will include a mixture of maturity extensions, coupon reduction and principal reductions, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko told a conference call with creditors and media on Friday.

“The proportion of each of these elements will be discussed with creditors,” Yaresko said.

She said the external debt of some Ukrainian state-owned firms including Oshadbank and Ukreximbank, whose $750 million bond matures on April 27 2015, will be included in the restructuring, as will eurobonds issued by the city of Kiev.

Ukraine is holding talks with bondholders such as Franklin Templeton, PIMCO and Blackrock, aiming for more than $15 billion of debt relief over four years. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

