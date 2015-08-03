UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Oschadbank says creditors agree to restructure $1.3 bln debt

(Adds detail on terms of deal, background on restructuring process)

KIEV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-owned Oschadbank said on Monday it had agreed with creditors to extend maturities on debt amounting to $1.3 billion, part of Ukraine’s bid to plug a $15 billion funding gap.

The bank’s two outstanding Eurobonds maturing in 2016 and 2018 and a subordinated loan maturing in 2017 are included in a package of sovereign and state-guaranteed debt which Kiev wants to restructure under an IMF-led bailout programme.

The head of the Oschadbank’s management board Andriy Pyshnyy said over 90 percent of creditors had agreed to the restructuring terms.

Under the deal, both Eurobonds will be swapped for new notes with maturity extensions of seven years and a coupon increase to 9.375 percent from 8.25 percent on the 2016 notes and to 9.625 percent from 8.875 percent on the 2018 bonds.

Neither Oschadbank nor state-owned Ukreximbank have sought a principal or coupon reduction in restructuring talks.

Ukraine’s negotiations with holders of its sovereign debt have dragged on for four months due to disagreement over the necessity of a writedown on the principal of the bonds.

On Friday, a source familiar with the situation said Ukraine sees the end of this week as the “absolute last deadline” to reach a deal with a group of its largest creditors, to avoid imposing a moratorium on payments. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Ralph Boulton)