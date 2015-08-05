FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says next week last chance to make debt deal - statement
August 5, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine says next week last chance to make debt deal - statement

KIEV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine is willing to postpone a debt restructuring meeting with a creditor group to early next week but sees this is as the “last opportunity” to reach a deal, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“Failure to reach an agreement ... early next week would force Ukraine to implement alternative options for financing its IMF-supported program,” it said in a statement.

“Due to these constraints, it is also the last opportunity to reach a full agreement in advance of the September and October Eurobond amortizations and next IMF review now planned for September.” (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)

