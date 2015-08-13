FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine dollar bonds rise as debt talks go on
August 13, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine dollar bonds rise as debt talks go on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine dollar bonds rose as much as 1.215 cents on Thursday on hopes for progress in talks between Kiev and its creditors, scheduled to continue in San Francisco for a second day.

Talks on restructuring $19 billion of Ukrainian debt have been going on for five months, but progress has been slow and exchanges often acrimonious.

A group of Ukraine’s largest creditors and representatives from its government met on Wednesday for what Kiev has called make-or-break talks. They have not reached an agreement, said a source close to the talks, but will resume negotiations later on Thursday.

Ukraine’s dollar-denominated 2023 issue gained the most, adding 1.215 cents to trade at 57.215 cents in the dollar. The 2017 bond rose 0.632 cents to 57.132 cents in the dollar.

The bonds have risen since late March but have treaded water most of August as the differences between the two parties seemed to become more entrenched.

Ukraine must pay a $60 million coupon on Aug. 23 and a $500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Larry King)

