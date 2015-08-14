FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine finance ministry, creditor group say debt talks to continue
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 14, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine finance ministry, creditor group say debt talks to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine and a group of its largest creditors said on Friday debt restructuring talks would continue after detailed discussions in San Francisco.

“The Ukrainian delegation and the ad hoc creditors’ committee held detailed discussions in San Francisco. Talks are on going,” they said in a joint statement without giving further details.

The two sides held negotiations on Wednesday and Thursday in what Kiev billed as make-or-break chance to secure a deal to restructure $19 billion of the country’s debt.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.