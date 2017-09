KIEV, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine could start talks with creditors on restructuring debt denominated in foreign currency, Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Wednesday.

He did not say how much might be restructured but told reporters the government faced about $10 billion in payments on its foreign currency debt this year to foreign and local creditors.

“Without doubt we will make such a proposal (on talks) to our partners,” he said.