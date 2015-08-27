FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian finance minister says will demand full debt repayment from Ukraine - state TV
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Russian finance minister says will demand full debt repayment from Ukraine - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia will demand full repayment from Ukraine of a $3 billion Eurobond that comes due in December, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the state-run Rossiya 1 television channel.

“We have always insisted and will continue to demand from Ukraine a full implementation of the (Eurobond) terms,” Siluanov said.

“We insist on a full repayment in December of this year of $3 billion, including interest payments.”

He added that Ukraine’s debt to Russia is not a commercial debt.

“The question of managing debt of official creditors, of countries such as Russia, should be considered completely separately (from commercial debt),” Siluanov said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.